TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Eighteen more people have died after contracting COVID-19 in Tarrant County, according to the county health department.

There are also 587 more people who are infected with the disease in the county as of Friday, along with 591 current hospitalizations.

The 18 latest deaths include a man in his 80s from Hurst, a man in his 60s from Grand Prairie, a man in his 70s from Mansfield, a man in his 30s from Haltom City, a man in his 70s from Richland Hills, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s, both from Azle, a man in his 70s and a man in his 60s from White Settlement, a man in his 80s from Lake Worth, a man in his 70s from Arlington; a woman in her 40s, a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 80s, a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 80s, and a man in his 70s, all from Fort Worth. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 381 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 14,397 people have recovered.

The county’s mask order was extended on Friday afternoon until Aug. 31.

