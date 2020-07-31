AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas health officials reported 8,839 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total in Texas since the start of the pandemic to 420,946 cases.

More than 141,000 of the confirmed cases are active.

The state’s rolling rate of positive tests remained steady Friday at 12.12%, up fractionally from Thursday.

The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The state reported 295 new COVID-19 fatalities Friday, bringing the overall death toll to almost 6,600.

Texas patients hospitalized with COVID-19 totaled 9,336, about 40 more than Thursday.

