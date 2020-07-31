(CBSDFW.COM) – Texas radio legend and award-winning country songwriter Bill Mack has died at the age of 88 from COVID-19, his son announced Friday.

Mack became one of the most prominent names in the Dallas/Fort Worth area after beginning his radio career at WBAP in 1969.

He earned his nickname the “Midnight Cowboy” while hosting late night radio shows that were catered to truckers.

Mack also wrote hit country songs, one of which helped launch the career of superstar LeAnn Rimes. The song “Blue” put the young Rimes on the map in 1996.

Ray Benson from Asleep at the Wheel says Mack also helped his group in the 70s.

“Most DJs just play music but this guy wrote incredible songs,” Benson said.

DFW radio host and former co-worker Mark Davis says he marveled at how popular Mack was despite the late hour he was on the air.

“From the years Bill broadcast in that building at 3 o’clock in the morning you could find 18 wheelers parked in our empty parking lot, the front door swinging wide open so that listeners, truckers, whoever might wander in and have a word with Bill, that’s a sign of a different age, that’s a sign of a different kind of radio guy,” Davis said.

Mack’s son, Billy, announced the radio legend’s death on Friday, saying “I’m deeply saddened to tell you that my Dad passed away early this morning due to COVID-19 with underlying conditions. He was an amazing father, grandfather, great grandfather and husband to my mom. I’m blessed to have had not only a great dad but my best friend as well.”