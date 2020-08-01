DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County has passed the 50,000 mark in total confirmed COVID-19 cases after reporting 614 more on Saturday, as well as 10 more deaths.
Saturday’s case count brings the total in the county to 50,590, which is second in the state behind Harris County.
Saturday was also the seventh day in a row that the county reported less than 1,000 daily cases. The county averaged 654 cases per day this week.
The 10 new deaths include a Dallas man in his 20s who was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions. Seven out of the 10 patients had been hospitalized, two died in a hospital’s emergency department and one died at their long-term care facility. Eight out of the 10 had underlying health conditions.
The county reported over 2,050 children under 18 years old have tested positive for COVID-19 since July 1 and that 52 of them have been hospitalized.
“Today’s numbers mark the seventh day that we’ve been below 1,000 new cases per day. For the week, we had an average of 654 new cases per day, down from 827 the week before, and a total of 77 deaths making this the second deadliest week thus far of the COVID-19 outbreak,” Judge Clay Jenkins said.