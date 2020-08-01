Comments
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was found dead near a creek in Plano on Saturday and police are investigating the case as a homicide.
Police said they were called to an area at Legacy Drive and Marchman Way about a woman lying on the ground near the creek. Arriving officers found her body and pronounced her dead at the scene.
The woman was identified as Sarmistha Sen, 43, and police said her death is being investigated as a homicide.
Police said a person of interest in the investigation is in custody at Plano City Jail on a burglary charge. Police did not release further information on this person of interest.
The investigation is ongoing.