CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two drivers died early Sunday morning after one of them drove the wrong way on a highway and crashed into the other in Cedar Hill, police said.
Police said they responded to the crash in the 2000 block of Highway 67 at around 2:15 a.m.
According to police, officers in Midlothian were responding to reports of a driver going northbound in the southbound lanes. Police then received reports of a crash in the Cedar Hill city limits.
After finding the two-vehicle crash, both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicles.
The identities of the two drivers have not yet been released as the crash remains under investigation.