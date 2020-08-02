DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Sunday reported 518 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths, including a Dallas man in his 30s with no underlying high risk health conditions.
Sunday’s count brings the total of confirmed cases to 51,108, which is second in the state behind Harris County.
Sunday is also the eighth straight day that the county reported less than a 1,000 daily cases.
The county also now has a total of 688 coronavirus-related deaths. The seven new deaths on Sunday include a Dallas man in his 30s who was hospitalized and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
The ages ranged from 30s to 70s. Six out of the seven patients had been hospitalized and four out of the seven had underlying high risk health conditions. One of the deaths was a man in his 60s who was found dead at a correctional facility.
The county reported over 2,050 children under 18 years old have tested positive for COVID-19 since July 1 and that 52 of them have been hospitalized.