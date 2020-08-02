HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of his 7-year-old brother at a home in Haltom City Saturday evening, police said.
Police said they responded to a home in the 4900 block of Orien Street at around 9:45 p.m. in regards to a stabbing. Arriving officers found a 7-year-old boy, later identified as Jacob Gabriel Brito, with multiple stab wounds.
During this time, officers also found the suspect, 20-year-old Isidro Brito Bruno, at a nearby intersection with an “apparent self-inflicted wound” on his upper body.
Both the victim and suspect were taken to area hospitals. The 7-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the hospital, while Bruno was treated for his injuries, police said.
Brito Bruno was then arrested and charged with capital murder. He remains at the Tarrant County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Police are still investigating a motive for the incident.