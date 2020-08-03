DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – COVID-19 could be giving some high school football teams a competitive advantage over their rivals.

At least that’s the belief in Dallas County where any school-organized drills are prohibited until next month.

Berkner High School’s football field would ordinarily be hosting team practices by now.

But Richardson ISD is one of 12 school districts in Dallas County still waiting for the green light on football while other schools around the state have been training for weeks.

A handful of athletes worked out on the track at Berkner High School where organized team activities are a no-no because of Dallas County’s strict public health order that extends until September 7.

At Arlington Martin High School, the entire football team returned to its practice field for Week 3 of strength and conditioning exercises with the help of coaches and team personnel.

Head Coach Bob Wager said he feels like his team has a significant advantage over teams in Dallas County who are not able to begin preparing for the season.

Coach Wager says if he were coaching in Dallas County, he would worry about not only about the competitive disadvantage of a late start, but also the potential for players to get hurt during games.

“The more w’ll conditioned you are, the more stronger the more flexible, the faster, the bigger the decrease in risk of injury,” he said.

That competitive disadvantage is one of many concerns for Duncanville’s Head Football Coach Reginald Samples.

His program is among those in Dallas County that have been shutdown.

Samples says he understands the public health concerns and risks to his student athletes from COVID-19.

Duncanville contends for state titles and its players are usually coveted college recruits with a lot riding, the coach says, on being able to practice and play.

“There’s a lot hanging on some of these seniors to achieve theres scholarships that they are trying to achieve so what we’re doing is we’re encouraging them to stay in shape, to do what they can,:” said Coach Samples. “We’re keeping our fingers crossed and hopefully this thing is going to change in the very near future.”

More than 50 schools in Dallas County are affected by the standing order, which means organized practices cannot begin in Dallas County before September 8.