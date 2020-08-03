DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 382 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 51,490.

The county also confirmed three more deaths, bringing the total to 691.

‘Today’s number is the lowest we’ve seen since June 16 and growing evidence that masking, maintaining a six foot distance and avoiding unnecessary trips outside the home for anything but work or exercise is working. We need to continue our community resolve to get the coronavirus under control so that less people get sick, more businesses stay open and our kids can get back to school sooner rather than later,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

The additional three deaths include:

– A Mesquite woman in her 60s who had had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– An Irving man in his 80s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

More than 2,050 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July During this timeframe, 52 children have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

“We’ve seen a decrease in visits to our testing sites over the last week and there is capacity at our sites as well as low wait times and relatively fast turnaround times,” said Judge Jenkins. “Most people are now getting their test back in two to three days.”

Dallas County residents can get tested at Ellis Davis Field House, 9191 S. Polk St. near 1H-20 and IH-35E, now has a capacity of 1,000 tests per day and a fast turnaround time.

Additionally, there are low wait times and fast turnaround times at Mountain View College, where North Texans from outside Dallas County can also be tested, and EastfieId College (Dallas County residents only).

There are also several walk up sites with low wait times and quick turnarounds times at Red Bird Mall/Westmoreland Park, Sam Tasby Middle School and the Salvation Army/Pleasant Grove Corps Community Center.