NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:DFW News, fatal, Fort Worth Police Department, Hit and Run, motorcyclist, QT, Toyota Camry

BURLESON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Police Department is looking for the hit-and-run driver of a light blue Toyota Camry (2007-2010) who killed a motorcyclist on July 31.

It happened at the 200 block of East Rendon Crowley Road (Farm to Market Road 1187) in Burelson.

The driver of the Camry turned in front of the motorcyclist traveling westbound. The Camry was turning from eastbound into the QT parking lot. The motorcyclist struck the side of the Camry and was fatally injured. The driver of the Camry didn’t stay to help him, according to police.

Police described the driver as a young Hispanic male- black hair, medium build. Several surveillance cameras captured him moments before the hit-and-run.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply