BURLESON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Police Department is looking for the hit-and-run driver of a light blue Toyota Camry (2007-2010) who killed a motorcyclist on July 31.
It happened at the 200 block of East Rendon Crowley Road (Farm to Market Road 1187) in Burelson.
The driver of the Camry turned in front of the motorcyclist traveling westbound. The Camry was turning from eastbound into the QT parking lot. The motorcyclist struck the side of the Camry and was fatally injured. The driver of the Camry didn’t stay to help him, according to police.
Police described the driver as a young Hispanic male- black hair, medium build. Several surveillance cameras captured him moments before the hit-and-run.
Have info call 817-392-4889
At this time, the crash remains under investigation.