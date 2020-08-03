DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with burglary of the COVID-19 testing site at 8341 Elam Road in Dallas.

Police said Thomas Glenn Prater is the man seen on surveillance video on the night the new walk up testing site at the Salvation Army’s Pleasant Grove Corps Community Center was burglarized.

It couldn’t open on July 13 as planned after equipment and supplies used to conduct testing — including 2 air condition units, personal protective equipment and a computer — were stolen.

Prater was identified by a Balch Springs officer who had recently arrested him and by an anonymous caller who also identified him.

He’s is currently being held in the Kaufman County Jail on burglary charges.

The new testing site on Elam Road opened as part of a relocation after the Dallas County and Parkland Health & Hospital System testing site at Inspired Vision Compassion Center on Masters Drive closed on July 10.

There are two walk-up COVID-19 test sites operating at:

Red Bird Mall / Westmoreland Park 7222 S. Westmoreland Road, Dallas, TX 75237 Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.–3 p.m. or until testing limit is reached. (Closed on Sundays)

Sam Tasby Middle School 7001 Fair Oaks Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231 Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.–3 p.m. or until testing limit is reached. (Closed on Sundays)

The two COVID-19 drive-through testing sites are located at:

Ellis Davis Field House 9191 S. Polk Street, Dallas, TX 75232 Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. or until testing limit is reached. (Closed on Sundays

University of Dallas • 1845 E Northgate Drive, Irving, TX 75062 Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. or until testing limit is reached. (Closed on Sundays

For more information about coronavirus testing in Dallas County check out the Parkland Health & Hospital System website.