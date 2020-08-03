MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas school districts are in the process of finalizing back to school plans. And in Mesquite, that means making sure students are prepared as well.

An iPad or a Chromebook as well as a hotspot will go home to every Mesquite ISD student who needs it.

While some parents are apprehensive about the start of school, they’re also eager to get started.

Stephanie Cooke, a mother of a rising Senior with special needs told CBS 11 New reporter, Nicole Jacobs, “My son actually is in the TLC program he has autism. So for us it’s hard because he needs that structured setting.”

Cooke was one of dozens of parents who picked up a Chromebook for their child.

When school begins in exactly two weeks, her son and all Mesquite ISD students will learn virtually until September 14. That’s the earliest they will have an option for in-person instruction.

Cooke said the district is doing its best to figure it all out. And when in person instruction is available, she’s leaning toward that.

“I think everyone does have to do what’s best for them. We have actually lost family members due to COVID so we do understand. We the ale it very serious. With him it’s different because he’s also in a smaller classroom.”

District leaders are asking parents to keep an eye on their email for further pickup instructions.

This distribution runs from today through Wednesday.