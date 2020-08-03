HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) – A 20-year-old North Texas man remains jailed after police say he fatally stabbed his 7-year-old brother over the weekend.

According to investigators, police were called to a home in the 4900 block of Orien Street just before 10:00 p.m. on August 1. Before even getting to the scene officers were told that an emergency caller said a young boy had been stabbed by his older brother.

According to police, when the first Haltom City officer arrived he found 7-year-old Jacob Gabriel Brito stabbed several times in the chest and back and family members trying to stop the bleeding.

As officers ensured the attacker wasn’t still at the house they were told the suspect, Isidro Brito Bruno, had run from the scene.

Paramedics arrived and attempted to stabilize Jacob, ultimately taking him to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth where he died from his injuries.

Police say, officers had remained at the scene searching for Isidro — who was found about 2 blocks away from the home on Orien, with a knife still allegedly in his hand. The arrest warrant notes that after dropping the knife and surrendering to authorities, police discovered the 20-year-old had self-inflicted cuts and stab wounds on his arms and stomach.

Isidro was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital to be treated for his non-life threatening injuries and was later booked into the Tarrant County Jail and charged with capital murder. He remains in custody a $250,000 bond.

Investigators say statements by Jacob’s mother, father, sister, and another brother make it clear that Jacob and Isidro were alone in a room together when the stabbing happened. Everyone besides the pair were in their bedrooms at the house, before they heard screams and ran out.

The sister told police she had just bought drinks from a fast food restaurant for the little boy and the 20-year-old and had given them to the pair before going to her room.