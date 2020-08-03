BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A meet-up made through social media for the purpose of selling THC vape cartridges led to the death of a teenager at a CVS Pharmacy in Bedford Saturday evening, police said.
Police responded to the shooting at around 6:15 p.m. at the store at 601 North Industrial Boulevard.
Arriving officers found the 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The investigation into the killing revealed the victim and her friend had made arrangements through social media to meet two men for the sale. The men arrived in a silver four door car. One of the men got in the car with the victim and her friend. Shortly thereafter, according to police, an argument ensued which resulted in the victim getting shot in the upper torso.
Bedford detectives are reviewing video surveillance from a nearby establishment in an effort to identify the suspect(s) and their vehicle.
They have yet to make any arrests in the case.