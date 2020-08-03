Comments
TERRELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Terrell Police are trying to track down a murder suspect who shot a man on Saturday.
The victim, Chad Jobe, 37, died on Monday after being shot multiple times.
The shooting happened in the 300 block of W. Newton St.
Police identified the suspect as Michael Roy Sanders, Jr., 38.
Sanders is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Terrell Police Department or nearest law enforcement agency.