NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, Fort Hood, Mario Eloy Peña, mass shooting, San Antonio News, Soldier Death, Terroristic Threat, Texas, Texas News, threat

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A Texas man accused of threatening a mass shooting at Fort Hood in retaliation for the slaying of a Fort Hood soldier has been released on bond, jail records showed Monday.

Mario Eloy Peña has been charged with a count of making terroristic threats, according to Bexar County jail records.

Mario Eloy Peña (Bexar Co. Sheriff’s Office)

An affidavit said Peña posted on social media on July 30 that he was going to “be an active shooter” at Fort Hood near Killeen to avenge the death of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

A San Antonio Police statement said investigators received calls about the post and arrested Peña on July 31.

“Military personnel were advised of said threats and took internal preventative actions,” the police statement said.

Fort Hood officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Guillén disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22.

Army officials confirmed July 6 that Guillén’s remains had been found. Investigators said a fellow soldier killed her, then later killed himself, according to a federal complaint.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply