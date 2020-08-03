DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas have been looking for the shooter who opened fire on a 28-year-old man late last month. Today that search intensifies after the victim died from his injuries.
It was on July 31 when police responded to an emergency call and found 28-year-old Willie Earl Wright unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car in the 3200 block of Buckner Boulevard. He had been shot several times.
Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Wright to an area hospital, but after being n life support died on August 2.
With his death police have reclassified the charges for the yet-to-be-captured shooter aggravated assault to murder.
Dallas police are asking for help from the public to identify the shooter and help get the person in custody. Anyone with information about the shooting — that happened on a Friday in the middle of the afternoon — to contact Dallas police at 214-671-3702 or send an email to Detective Jeffrey Loeb.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect. Tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.