ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police are asking for help finding a 22-year-old a man accused of hitting and killing a teenager last week with his car.

An arrest warrant was issued for Keshawn Sims on one count of murder, in connection to the death of 17-year-old Knoah Harlan.

Harlan was in a car with four other people who police said met near Bowie High School, along the 2100 block of Highbank Drive, for a fight just before 3 p.m. July 27.

Detectives said several people in two cars agreed to meet near Bowie High School to engage in a physical fight. Five people were in the first car that arrived. The second car arrived and began to drive recklessly on the roadway in front of the school. At one point, Sims’ car started accelerating toward the car with five people in it. Investigators believe as the occupants were trying to exit the car and flee to safety believing the car they were seated in might be struck, Sims’ car swerved and struck Harlan on the roadway.

Anyone who knows where Sims is should contact Special Deputy Chris Theisen at (817) 823-3861. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

If any member of the public sees Sims, they should not approach him, and instead, call 911 immediately.