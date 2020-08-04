ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – What happens if too many families choose in-person learning for their children when school starts in a few weeks?

That’s a problem Rockwall ISD was having and leaders there came up with a solution.

The families of 68% of Rockwall ISD students have chosen to have them go back to the classroom.

The school district said social distancing requirements will make that impossible in its two high schools, Rockwall and Rockwall Heath.

So all students will have spend as many as three days a week learning remotely.

The district has informed parents that it plans to address it by having students at both schools with last names starting with A-K attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays while learn remotely the rest of the week.

Students with last names starting with L-Z would attend class in person on Thursdays and Fridays while learning remotely the first three days of the week.

The district is also piling up extraordinary amounts of personal protective equipment that so far includes:

149,872 disposable masks

37,468 reusable masks

1,727 face shields

124 touch less thermometers

1,764 gallons of hand sanitizer

The district’s survey found more than two thirds of high school students in Rockwall want to come back to class.

But the district says in a news release, “Our staff and high school campus administration believe a hybrid schedule is currently the best option through TEA to attempt to keep everyone safe through this pandemic.”

Rockwall ISD and other school districts will still have to figure out how to manage if a high number of elementary and middle school students want to come back to class.

It has five already over capacity.

The Texas Education Agency is not making this hybrid option to middle and elementary schools.