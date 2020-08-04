DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services confirmed 31 more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the second most Dallas County has reported in a single day during the pandemic.

That brings the total number of deaths in Dallas County to 722.

The additional deaths include two men in their 30s who did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

DCHHS also reported 641 new cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 52,131.

“Today’s death total is a somber reminder of the seriousness of COVID-I9 and the need for us to continue to wear masks, stay six feet apart, use good hand hygiene, and avoid any trips other than work, procuring essential items and outdoor exercise during this time of rapid spread,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

More than 2,340 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1.

During this timeframe, 61 children have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

“Testing is available at many locations and most locations have little to no wait time. Testing result turnaround has improved so that most people are getting back their results within 48-72 hours. Testing does not count against the public charge rule nor is the fact that you got a test relayed to anyone outside of the small circle of health providers necessary for this public health response,” said Judge Jenkins.

A comprehensive list of testing sites can be found here.