FORT HOOD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Hood officials have released the name of a soldier whose body was recovered after a boating incident on Stillhouse Hollow Lake two days ago.
Spc. Francisco Gilberto Hernandezvargas, 24, whose home of record is listed as Woodside, NY, entered the army in May 2017, as an Automatic Rifleman, and was assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division since December 2017.
“The Black Knight family is heartbroken by the loss of Spc. Francisco Hernandez. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” said Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong, commander of 1st Bn. 5th Cav. Regt. “Spc. Hernandez served his country honorably both stateside while at Fort Hood and abroad in Korea and Romania and this tragic loss is felt by every member within our formation.”
Hernandez’ awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon and the Army Service Ribbon.
The unit is cooperating with local authorities as this incident is currently under investigation.
Hernandezvargas’ death is the fourth under investigation at the base in the last two months.
Other soldiers whose deaths were under investigation recently include Specialist Vanessa Guillen, Private Gregory Wedel-Morales and Pvt. Mejhor Morta.