FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) — He spent 15 years wearing silver and navy blue for the Dallas Cowboys, so it’s not surprising that some people are having issues seeing Jason Witten in different colors, wearing a Las Vegas Raiders uniform.

Witten signed a one-year deal with the Raiders worth $4 million.

But Cowboys fans can’t help but think about his time wearing The Star and remember Witten being selected as the 69th-overall pick in 2003 and going on to play in 11 Pro Bowl games. The Cowboys legend also holds a franchise record with 227 consecutive starts.

With all that in mind, it isn’t surprising when the Las Vegas Raiders tweeted — “Silver and Black looks good on @JasonWitten,” social media lit up.

Twitter user @_DarkSnow_ said: “Ewww. I want my Witten back Jerry Jones.”

User @bIg_dRaKo held nothing back, saying outright — “No this doesn’t look right please come back to the Cowboys”.

User @Narro88 appeared to be physically ill saying — “Blue and Silver forever. Sorry @Raiders J-Witt is forever a @dallascowboys”.

Seeing the new look for the local superstar just doesn’t sit well with @CanoCesarE who tweeted — “Why didn’t you just retire as a cowboy seeing you in these jerseys just ain’t sitting right”.

@cowboysflow tweeted — “This is just gross #alwaysacowboy”.

The now 38-year-old wanted nothing more than to finish his career (for a second time) with the Cowboys, but it was not to be. Back in February, while hosting the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award at The Star in Frisco, Witten said he hoped he could continue playing for the Cowboys, but realized that a return might not happen.

“I want to play, I think I want to explore that. I think it’s the right role. I feel like I still have something to give.,” he said. “Of course, I want that to be with the Dallas Cowboys, and I always will be a Dallas Cowboy, but I also understand that might mean with all the changes, I might have to go somewhere else.”

Witten returned to the Cowboys last season following a short retirement that he spent in the NFL broadcast booth. In all, he spent 16 seasons with the Cowboys and and is the teams all-time leading receiver with 12,977 yards.

