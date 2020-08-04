NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Here’s the latest weekly roundup of criminals caught, charged and sentenced by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the country’s principal federal law enforcement agency.

Carrollton Bank Robber Charged

On July 21, a federal grand jury indicted Devionn Holmes, 24, for bank robbery. Holmes allegedly robbed a bank in Carrollton by force and intimidation while in the presence of bank employees. Holmes faces up to 20 years in federal prison. The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Magliolo.

Irving Man Sentenced For Conspiracy To Illegally Buy Firearm

On July 22, Hernan Orduna, 25, was sentenced to three years and eight months for conspiracy to acquire a firearm from a licensed dealer by a false and fictitious statement. On two separate occasions, Orduna purchased a 9mm Glock and a Ruger AR556 from an Irving licensed firearms dealer by falsely answering the ATF’s Firearms Transaction Record. Following the sale of the firearms, Orduna transferred the firearms to a 17-year drug dealer. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Irving Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Walt Junker is prosecuting the case.

North Texan Busted Selling Crack Cocaine To Undercover Agents

On July 20, Zoderick Jackson, 50, was sentenced to five and a half years for possession with the intent to distribute a cocaine base. Jackson package crack cocaine into eleven small baggies. He met two confidential sources at his home in Greenville, Texas where he sold the bags of crack cocaine. The Drug Enforcement Administration and Hunt Count Sheriff’s Office conducted this investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Suzanna Etessam is prosecuting the case.

Traffic Stop Leads To Cocaine Bust On Texas Highway

On July 24, Carlos Acosta-Enriquez, 35, was sentenced to six and a half years for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers stopped Aocsta-Enriquez for a traffic related violation. During the stop, officers searched Aocsta-Enriquez’s vehicle and located six-kilograms of cocaine inside the car. Federal agents also searched Aocsta-Enriquez’s home and recovered $18,604.00 in drug proceeds, digital scales, and a drug ledger. The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted this investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Suzanna Etessam is prosecuting the case.

Three Men Charged After Allegedly Trafficking Meth

On July 21, a federal grand jury indicted Oswald Aguilera-Adame, 28, Juan Jose Camacho, 35, and Migel Angel Martinez-Sergura, 53, for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and aiding and abetting possession with the intent to distribute. The defendants allegedly trafficked 500 or more grams of methamphetamine throughout the Northern District. During the defendants’ arrest, law enforcement seized a .380 caliber firearm and approximately $180,000 of drug proceeds. The defendants face up to life years in federal prison. The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John Kull.