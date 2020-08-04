FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company says they want people to know they do a lot more than just fly an iconic blimp across America.

In fact, the company has an arm known as the Commercial Tire and Service Division located in Irving right in the heart of the DFW area, and they looking to hire for many different positions.

Natalie Kiko, is the talent manager for the company and spoke about the jobs they are “Now Hiring” for saying, “The Goodyear Commercial Tire and Service Division is currently hiring for commercial service technicians, re-tread technicians, and we also have fleet tire sales specialist, and they sell more for a business to business type roles.”

For people pivoting into new roles and interested in the jobs, but don’t have experience, Kiko says they are willing to train.

“All the positions we have available are considered entry level roles, but we have created a robust training program that allows them to come and we teach them all the skills they need for the position,” she said.

The jobs are full-time and come along with competitive pay and benefits according to Kiko.

Some of their entry level jobs available now could easily serve as a spring board for something more advanced within the company for the right candidate.

“When we look down the career path we always have management, sales opportunities, plant managers positions so the opportunity to grow for the person who wants to invest in their career this is a great option for them,” she said.

If you are interested in applying, click here.