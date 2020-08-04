FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An outside review of Fort Worth’s police department found officers are not consistently following policies to de-escalate situations to avoid using force, and that the department is not enforcing those policies.
The review also found the police department has a deeper lack of trust with communities of color, and low income communities.
The expert review panel is scheduled to present the interim findings to the city council Tuesday afternoon.
The city commissioned the review last year, after the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson. The 28-year-old was shot inside her mother’s home by former officer Aaron Dean. He is waiting for trail on a murder charge.
The police department announced last week it has already started implementing changes recommended by the review.
Those include clarifying the expectation for officers to de-escalate calls, and an early warning system to identify officers who may be facing personal or professional troubles that could lead to a risk of misconduct.
Police Chief Ed Kraus, who announced he will retire at the end of the year, is expected to bring city leaders after the report is presented Tuesday.