COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators with the Plano Police Department are working with several other law enforcement agencies trying to determine if a series of aggravated robberies are related.
Police say most all of the robbery victims are Hispanic and the crimes occurred during the early morning hours.
There are at least four suspects, all male, believed to be involved with the series of crimes. Police reports show the gunmen used pistols to commit the robberies and took cell phones, keys and wallets.
During one of the crimes one suspect (pictured above) was wearing a light gray or white hooded sweatshirt. The suspects are known to drive a white 2001 Chevrolet Blazer four-door and a black 2002-2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
Photos of similar vehicles are also attached to this release. If you have been a victim of these suspects, please report this to your local law enforcement agency.