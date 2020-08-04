NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:aggravated robberies, Aggravated Robbery, armed robberies, Armed Robbery, Collin County, DFW News, Hispanic victims, plano, Plano Police Department

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators with the Plano Police Department are working with several other law enforcement agencies trying to determine if a series of aggravated robberies are related.

Police say most all of the robbery victims are Hispanic and the crimes occurred during the early morning hours.

(credit: Plano Police Department)

There are at least four suspects, all male, believed to be involved with the series of crimes. Police reports show the gunmen used pistols to commit the robberies and took cell phones, keys and wallets.

(credit: Plano Police Department)

(credit: Plano Police Department)

During one of the crimes one suspect (pictured above) was wearing a light gray or white hooded sweatshirt. The suspects are known to drive a white 2001 Chevrolet Blazer four-door and a black 2002-2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Photos of similar vehicles are also attached to this release. If you have been a victim of these suspects, please report this to your local law enforcement agency.

Comments

Leave a Reply