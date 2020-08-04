NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Across DFW, the restaurant industry continues to struggle and as the months go by, there’s a push to come up with creative concepts to drive business.

So far, 2020 is a tough year for Val Jean-Bart, owner of Val’s Cheesecakes in lower Greenville, but he still keeps a smile on his face.

“For us, it’s been a rollercoaster, but the community has responded a lot,” he said. “I know there are people in this community who are willing to support the restaurants, support the workers.”

That community outreach led Jean-Bart to partner with local DFW influencers to launch “Takeout Tuesday DFW” on social media. Now, each Tuesday, they will highlight a different neighborhood and restaurants will offer specials customers can take advantage of.

“So when they do better — we do better,” Jean-Bart said.

“This really focuses all of our energy together and makes us able to do more,” Takeout Tuesday DFW Social Media Manager Rachel Pinn said.

On Sundays, a similar concept is also starting for vendors who right now, would normally prepare for the State Fair of Texas.

“I was totally bummed that the fair was cancelled, but I completely agree and I understand,” Chef Cassy’s Creations Cassy Jones said. “That’s a huge part of my income. It’s pretty much half of the income for the year.”

Jones is now hoping people will come out to “Fair Food Sundays” and support the vendors who are selling their dishes in the parking lot of Oak Highlands Brewery.

“They’re going to get the same exact menu they’d get at the fair,” she said. “I definitely believe this is going to help me.”

For the foreseeable future, “Takeout Tuesday DFW” will run every Tuesday from 7 a.m. -10 p.m. and “Fair Food Sundays” kicks off from Noon – 6 p.m.