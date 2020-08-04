NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By Bill Jones
Filed Under:DFW Sports, Football Practice, high school football, Keller High School, Keller Indians

KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Keller High School football team is back to working up a sweat.

The summer workout sessions resumed at Keller ISD Stadium on Monday, with strength and conditioning drills that include a heavy emphasis on health protocols.

Keller HS football summer workout (CBS 11)

Hand sanitizing, safe distancing and constant cleaning of equipment are the top priority during the workouts.

Preseason practices for Class 6A schools like Keller can’t begin until Labor Day.

In the meantime, the Keller Indians will continue to work hard and try to stay safe until practices begin.

Comments

Leave a Reply