KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Keller High School football team is back to working up a sweat.
The summer workout sessions resumed at Keller ISD Stadium on Monday, with strength and conditioning drills that include a heavy emphasis on health protocols.
Hand sanitizing, safe distancing and constant cleaning of equipment are the top priority during the workouts.
Preseason practices for Class 6A schools like Keller can’t begin until Labor Day.
In the meantime, the Keller Indians will continue to work hard and try to stay safe until practices begin.