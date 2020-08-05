DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County will soon make hotel rooms available for residents who need to quarantine but are unable to do so at home.
Commissioners voted to spend $1.5 million in federal funding to rent up to 100 rooms at a Best Western near Love Field.
Meals, laundry service, fresh towels and other basic items will be provided.
It’s welcome news to people like COVID-19 positive patient, Julie Vazquez.
“My grandchildren didn’t have the finances… and I couldn’t afford to stay in a hotel. It’s depressing and it’s scary. Because this is your family. You don’t want them to get the same virus,” she said.
The county is currently working out the details of how the program will operate.
A hotel stay of 2-3 weeks is on the table for those who qualify.