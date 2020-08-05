North Texas Company Looks To Find Solution For Pictures With Santa During PandemicChildrens' pictures with Santa this year will look different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One North Texas company is looking to find a solution for it.

18 minutes ago

Daughter Joins Father Working At Grapevine Fire DepartmentOne father is not only proud, but excited about his new co-worker who bears a striking resemblance to him.

27 minutes ago

Schools Could Learn From Summer Camps On Controlling COVID-19While school districts try to figure out how to safely educate students during the COVID-19 pandemic, some health officials said they could learn a thing or two from summer camps like Sky Ranch in Smith County.

29 minutes ago