DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD has invested $20 million in order to provide students with devices for virtual learning as it approaches the start of the new school year on Sept. 8.
The district said the investment will provide iPads to about 46,000 students in pre-K through second grade and Chromebooks for about 14,000 students in third through fifth grade.
Events will be held leading up to the start of school at elementary schools so that parents can pick up a backpack with the device and supplies, as well as a mobile Internet hotspot if needed.
“We will finally realize our vision of providing one-to-one technology for every Dallas ISD student,” said Dallas ISD Chief Technology Officer Jack Kelanic. “The computer and home Internet access are foundational tools to help ensure every student is successful this school year.”
The district said it could be reimbursed up to $10 million thanks to funding from the CARES Act.
Dallas ISD will begin school on Sept. 8 with options for virtual or in-person learning.