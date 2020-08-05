DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 508 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 52,639.

The county also reported four more deaths, bringing the total to 726.

The deaths include a Dallas man in his 40s who had been hospitalized with COVID-19, but did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

“This is a somber reminder that although COVID-19 statistically has a worse course on high-risk individuals, it can cause serious damage and even death to otherwise healthy individuals,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

The other deaths include:

– A Dallas man in his 40s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas woman in her 60s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– An Irving man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

More than 2,340 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-I9 since July l.

During this timeframe, 61 children have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 28% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

“We must all continue to wear our mask when outside the home and around other people. Please take your mask with you whenever you leave your home and have a mask available in your car and on your person. Times when you think you will not run into another person could turn out to be an interface with another person, and if all panics are masked, then it’s unlikely that there will be spread of COVID-19,” said Judge Jenkins.

Judge Jenkins also reminded the community to avoid unnecessary trips to places where masks can’t be worn by all people all of the time.

“This is necessary to continue to control the spread. If we all work together, more businesses will stay open, less people will get sick, our economy will improve and our kids can back to school sooner,” he said.