DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Eleven nonprofits in Dallas are receiving a total of $275,000 in grants for their efforts in responding to COVID-19, Mayor Eric Johnson announced Wednesday.
The mayor’s office said the nonprofits will each receive $25,000 from the Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund based on aspects such as public safety and domestic violence services, homelessness services and equity in educational access.
Some of the money was raised with help from SMU quarterback Shane Buechele and Miss Dallas USA Paige Vasquez, the mayor’s office said.
“COVID-19 has affected seemingly every aspect of our lives. It has exacerbated existing inequities and threatened the health, safety and welfare of our city’s families,” Johnson said. “These 11 organizations are providing much-needed services as Dallas families recover and rebuild from this devastating pandemic. I am grateful to the donors who made these grants possible as we help our communities overcome the difficult circumstances created by this insidious virus.”
The following nonprofits are receiving a grant:
- Bachman Lake Together
- Crossroads Community Services
- Sharing Life Community Outreach
- Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center
- Educational First Steps
- Family Gateway
- For Oak Cliff
- Interfaith Family Services
- Mosaic Family Services
- Paul Quinn College
- Vickery Meadow Youth Development Foundation