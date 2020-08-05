PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman driving a Jeep was struck and killed in a crash on US 75 north of Legacy Drive Tuesday night in Plano.

Plano Police said around 9:40 p.m. an Acura MDX was traveling in the left lane of northbound US 75 and while attempting to change lanes, struck a Honda Pilot.

The Acura and Honda then began spinning out of control, striking a Jeep Wrangler.

The driver of the Jeep, a 42-year-old Murphy resident, was rushed to a local hospital where she later died.

The Acura and Jeep hit the grass embankment and began rolling up the hill before coming to rest on the northbound service road.

A Cadillac DTS traveling on the service road was struck by debris from the vehicles.

The driver of the Acura was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and the drivers of the other vehicles reported no injuries.

Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash.

This investigation remains ongoing by the Plano Police Traffic Unit.