DUNCANVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — After the detection of West Nile Virus in mosquito traps in the 75116 and 75137 zip codes, the city of Duncanville is preparing to conduct ground spraying.

The mosquito spraying will happen Thursday, August 6 and Friday, August 7, between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. Spraying will be performed in targeted areas within the city.

If weather prohibits spraying on Thursday night, spraying will be conducted on Friday and Saturday nights.

It is suggested that residents living within the spray zone remain indoors and bring their pets inside during spraying.

City staff will continue to monitor areas where mosquito breeding is most likely to occur. To prevent the spread of mosquitoes, residents should remove all areas of standing water. Residents should also report all pools that are not well maintained and abandoned homes where mosquitoes are likely to breed to either City of Duncanville Health Services or Code Enforcement.

