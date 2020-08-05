CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Teachers, students and the community are mourning Dr. David Freeman, the superintendent of the Flour Bluff ISD in the Corpus Christi area.
“It is with profound sadness that we let you know Superintendent Dr. David Freeman passed away this morning,” said FBISD on their website. “We are heartbroken and grief-stricken over the sudden loss of our fearless leader.”
The father of three died Wednesday morning after testing positive for COVID-19 several weeks ago.
“Although he was our superintendent, he was first and foremost a loving and devoted husband and father. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Cassie, and their three children–Callie, Brock and Jenna,” said FBISD on their website. “Dr. Freeman’s passing is an enormous loss to his family. We ask during this time that Mrs. Freeman and their children are given the respect of privacy as they navigate their grief. Please keep each of them and their extended family in your continued thoughts and prayers.”
Dr. Freeman had battled health issues during the past few months.
The district has school counselors available for students and faculty to talk through emotions or grief.
Former superintendent Joe Kelly will fill the position as acting superintendent until further notice and The Board of Trustees will meet in the coming weeks and months to determine a path forward.