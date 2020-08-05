DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is visiting Dallas on Thursday to discuss how the state is responding to the upcoming flu season while also dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said the governor will be holding a roundtable at UT Southwestern Medical Center at 11:30 a.m. with Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, UT System Executive Vice Chancellor of Health Affairs Dr. John Zerwas and UT Southwestern Medical Center President Dr. Daniel K. Podolsky.

The meeting comes as the state approaches the fall, which coincides with the flu season. It also comes as the state continues to deal with the pandemic.

As of Wednesday morning, there are just over 451,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Texas, along with 7,261 deaths.

The state is also getting ready for students and teachers to begin the 2020-2021 school year. However, the beginning of the school year will look different for many districts as they will be allowed to begin the first four weeks virtually before allowing students to return to in-person instruction.

A press conference will follow the roundtable and can be watched on CBSN-Dallas/Fort Worth.