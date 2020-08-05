DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Highland Park Department of Safety is warning residents about a phone scam where the caller impersonates an officer and tries to procure personal information from potential victims.

Two people called communications specialists Wednesday morning and asked to speak to a “Sgt. Richard Rash” with Highland Park Police Department.

According to the callers, “Sgt. Richard Rash” left a voicemail message on their phone and referenced, “…important legal matters to discuss.” But since they didn’t leave a return telephone number in the voicemail, the callers reached out to the department directly.

In March of 2019, the police department issued a similar warning, one where the phone scam included: (1) claims of an urgent police matter that must be resolved today, (2) claims that the intended victim would be arrested immediately for nonpayment, and (3) the use of formal sounding jargon to sell the hoax. An additional component of this type of scam is the method of payment: the caller will demand payment from pre-paid debit card or wire transfer. These statements are red flags.

Officers said if you receive a phone call similar to any of the above scenarios, one where the caller claims to be with the “Highland Park Police Department,” do not provide the caller with any personal information, and contact their non-emergency number, 214-521-5000.