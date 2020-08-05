(CBSDFW.COM) – In class? Online? Parents know there are no easy answers. Even as districts across North Texas lay out complicated plans to return to school safely, COVID-19 is still in control.

“I understand,” said Carmen David of Bedford about the guidelines and necessary precautions. “But, at the same time, it’s pretty rigid for a 5 to 6 year old, to expect them to wear a mask all day.”

David says her soon-to-be first grader was miserable when classes went virtual in the spring, and Zoom calls were no consolation.

“She just refused to do even that… didn’t want to see anybody on the computer,” David said. “It was very difficult for her.”

So right now, they’re allowing both girls — a first grader and kindergarten student — to return to campus when school starts. But, they’ve also snagged supplies and are prepared to pivot if COVID-19 forces another closure.

“What that online experience was last spring, was so bad for so many people, they just don’t want to go through that again,” said Tim Lambert, president of the Texas Homeschool Coalition. “So we’ve tried to help folks best we can when we get calls from people saying ‘how do we do this?'”

Industry experts say every “about face” from state leaders on plans for the fall nudge more families toward an option that takes the guess work out of going back to school. And they’re also drawn to the flexibility in curriculum, hours and standards.

“What the school districts were trying to get these students to do — to sit in front of these computers for six hours a day — homeschooling is very different from that,” said Lambert.

There’s been so much sudden interest in homeschooling that some parents are finding some supplies already in short supply — even as they all hope for the best.

“I just pray that it goes okay,” said David.