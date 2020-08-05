DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Small businesses affected by the winds, hail or tornadoes that hit Dallas County last October have until next Friday to apply for assistance from the Small Business Administration.

At Specialty Flooring Inc., crews are still working to repair the roof damage caused by the October tornado.

“The roofing was just ripped off and all the water got in everything, everything got ruined,” Rudy Castillo said.

Sun Seon, owner of Posh Cleaners, lost everything after the tornado destroyed her business. She had to open a new store.

“I just gave up over there,“ she said. “I had to move everything here so I can keep the customers.”

She applied for the SBA loan and was approved.

Almost one year later, many businesses are still trying to get back on their feet.

Back in November, The SBA issued a disaster declaration for Dallas and neighboring counties, and as a result, small businesses may qualify for federal assistance.

Low-interest loans of up to $2 million are available to those affected, but the deadline to apply is next Friday, August 14.

The money can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact.

The amounts and terms are set by the SBA and based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Questions can be emailed to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.