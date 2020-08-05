NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CAMERON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — SpaceX successfully completed a hop test of the starship project’s SN5 prototype.

The test was performed at the SpaceX facility in Boca Chica, Texas — about 22 miles east of Brownsville.

A SpaceX Starship prototype climbs into the sky above Boca Chica, Texas, the first test flight of a full-scale version of the upper stage, minus nose section and fins. (credit: LabPadre)

Resembling a giant metal grain silo, the starship test rocket’s single Raptor engine — powered by liquid oxygen and high-energy methane propellant — ignited at 6:57 p.m. CST, boosting the vehicle into the sky

The SN5 “hopped” as it was designed to do…. going nearly 500 feet into the air before coming back down and landing on its legs.

SpaceX hopes to eventually build on this success for long-term space flight. They plan to eventually use the starship to carry dozens of passengers to space.

The hop test was a bit of redemption after a SpaceX prototype exploded earlier this year.

