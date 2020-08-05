WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Waxahachie firefighter resigned from the fire department after being arrested for allegedly taking non-consensual photos of men in a Home Depot restroom.
Police said officers were called to the store on Thursday, July 30 around 2:15 p.m. regarding the incident.
Officers identified the suspect as Glenn Morrill, 45.
Police said at least one photo had been taken without the other person’s consent and Morrill was charged with invasive visual recording, a state jail felony.
Morrill had been out on medical leave for several weeks when the alleged incident occurred.
He resigned from the Fire Department on Monday, August 3.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information contact Detective Elizabeth Glidewell of the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4400.