WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Wylie ISD confirmed on Thursday night a case of COVID-19 has been reported at Draper Intermediate School.

The person was last in the building on Monday, August 3.

“Based on the contact tracing information that we have gathered, there were no known ‘close contacts’ to the confirmed case on this date at this location,” Wylie ISD said.

Another Wylie ISD staffer tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Approximately a dozen people exposed to the staffer from Burnett Junior High are being asked to quarantine.

 

