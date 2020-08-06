DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police now know the identity of the man who was shot and killed in the rear parking lot of the Pebbles Park Apartments at 8320 Park Lane Avenue on Saturday, August 1 around 6:45 a.m.
The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the victim as Jonetan Castro Navarro.
After responding to a health and welfare check, Officers found Navarro, who had no identification on him, lying in the parking lot with a single gunshot wound.
Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him deceased at the scene.
The Homicide Unit asks for the public’s assistance regarding this murder offense and encourages anyone with information to contact Detective Esteban Montenegro at 214-671-3624 or via email: e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.