DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have released surveillance images of a deadly drive-by shooting suspect and the vehicle believed to be involved.

Police describe the suspect this way:

black male, goatee. He was last seen wearing a red Houston Rockets baseball cap.

Police said he was driving a silver SUV.

Police said the shooter pulled up to the victim’s car and opened fire on July 31 around 5:00 p.m.

Willie Earl Wright, 28, was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car in the 3200 block of Buckner Boulevard.

He had been shot several times.

Dallas Fire-Rescue rushed Wright to an area hospital, but after being n life support died on August 2.

Dallas police are asking for help from the public to identify the shooter and help get the person in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Dallas Police at 214-671-3702.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect. Tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.