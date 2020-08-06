NEW YORK (CBSDFW/AP) — For the last 18 months, Former President George W. Bush has spent time painting and writing a book honoring American immigrants.
Bush’s “Out Of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants” includes 43 portraits by the 43rd president.
“Today, I’m pleased to announce a new book and exhibit at @thebushcenter honoring new Americans who have contributed to the cultural richness, economic vitality, entrepreneurial spirit, and renewed patriotism of our country. As I said from the Oval Office in 2006, ‘America can be a lawful society and a welcoming society at the same time’,” Bush wrote in an Instagram post.
They are four-color paintings of immigrants he has come to know over the years, along with biographical essays he wrote about each of them.
Bush, who served as president from 2001-2009, has often praised the contributions of immigrants, a notable contrast to President Donald Trump.
As president, Bush supported a bipartisan immigration reform bill that narrowly failed to pass in 2007, with opposition coming from both liberals and conservatives.
The book is currently available for pre-order and debuts March 2.