FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tecovas is a relatively new company specializing in boots and western wear.
They began their business online, and have now branched out into brick and mortar stores across Texas and specifically DFW with their most recent store opening in the Fort Worth Stockyards.
“We are a direct consumer wear western brand that is based out of Austin. We are only four-and-half years old. So very young and very nimble, and we have opened eight stores in four years,” said Bailey Pridmore, a district manager for Tecovas.
She said they are currently looking to hire a store manager with experience for their Dallas location and fill several other jobs in sales associate and assistant manager roles.
Pridmore said foot traffic in their stores is starting to pick up once again following stay at home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.
“People are really excited. Still coming to shop, and throughout it all we have done some new product launches and people are just excited,” she said.
The jobs being offered come with flexible hours.
If you are interested in applying, click here.