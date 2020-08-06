KEENE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Keene ISD Superintendent Dr. Ricky Stephens sent a letter to teachers notifying them about a COVID-19 positive staff member who was recently on the campus of Keene Junior High.
Stephens told CBS 11 News the infected person’s last day was Thursday, July 30. Also, during time at work, the staff member was wearing a mask and working in the office area.
The letter said workers cleaned all the areas accessed by the COVID-positive person and the district is working closely with the local health department on the matter.
Stephens said they don’t believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected person have reason to be concerned.
In Wylie, a dozen people from Burnett Junior High who were exposed to a staffer who tested positive for the virus were asked to quarantine.
