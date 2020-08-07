Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 59-year-old woman was critically injured in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Dallas Thursday evening, police said.
Police said they responded to the shooting at around 9:25 p.m. in the 4400 block of Woodhollow Drive. Arriving officers found the victim, and she was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Witnesses told police that two suspects were in a vehicle driving through the complex when one of them stood up through the sunroof and began shooting in the direction of the woman.
According to witnesses, the woman was sitting on a set of stairs when she was shot. Her identity was not released.
Police are continuing the investigate and have not made any arrests at this time.