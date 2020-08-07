FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – Medical students from the TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine have started a Back to School Supplies Drive to collect and donate school supplies for children in the Fort Worth area.
The medical students gathered school supply lists from different schools around Fort Worth and identified common school supplies on the lists. The medical students will distribute the supplies to community centers in the Como, Stop 6, Northside and Diamond Hill neighborhoods.
The Back to School Supplies Drive began July 27 and runs through August 28. Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so in two ways, in-person or virtually by using this link to get started. For virtual donations, residents can view an Amazon Wishlist to make their orders here: https://linktr.ee/fwmdback2school
